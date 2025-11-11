Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (HNVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Hanover Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanover Bancorp to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Hanover Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of HNVR stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Hanover Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanover Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HNVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hanover Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Hanover Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hanover Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group started coverage on Hanover Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Hanover Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.