Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – November 10th

Eos Energy Enterprises, Cipher Mining, Coherent, Caterpillar, Linde, Plug Power, and Eaton are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that make or service the physical capital used in the economy—manufacturers of machinery, construction equipment, aerospace and defense firms, transportation companies, and industrial suppliers. Investors treat them as cyclical equities because their revenues and stock prices typically rise and fall with overall economic activity and business investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHR

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Recommended Stories