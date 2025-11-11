Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE STAG opened at $38.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 29.24%.The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 114.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other news, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $509,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,102.50. The trade was a 58.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the sale, the director owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,178,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,539,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,950,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,339,000 after purchasing an additional 162,887 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,820,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

