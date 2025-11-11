GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a 25.0% increase from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.9%
GNT stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Data Memory Stocks Beating NVDA This Year
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.