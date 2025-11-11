GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a 25.0% increase from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.9%

GNT stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

