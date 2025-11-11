Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FDUS FY2025 Earnings

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $703.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 51.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.88%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

