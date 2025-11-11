William Blair Has Bearish Forecast for Gogo FY2025 Earnings

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gogo in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $223.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.23 million. Gogo had a positive return on equity of 71.74% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Gogo Stock Performance

GOGO opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 127.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 300.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

