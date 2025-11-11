Atb Cap Markets Has Weak Outlook for TSE:ACX FY2025 Earnings

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (TSE:ACX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACT Energy Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACX. ATB Capital lowered their price target on ACT Energy Technologies from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of ACT Energy Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ACT Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.75.

ACT Energy Technologies stock opened at C$5.05 on Tuesday. ACT Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of C$4.23 and a 12-month high of C$6.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.97.

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We operate in Canada and in the United States as Altitude Energy Partners, and in the U.S. under Discovery Downhole Services and Rime Downhole Technologies.

