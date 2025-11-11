Brokers Offer Predictions for 98532 (KMP.TO) FY2025 Earnings

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial cut 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.