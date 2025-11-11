FY2025 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Cut by Cormark

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $78.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$69.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$73.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.61.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$74.92 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$45.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$74.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.38%.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

