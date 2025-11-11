Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:CHP FY2025 Earnings

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHP. Desjardins cut Choice Properties REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Choice Properties REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

