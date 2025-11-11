Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:CHP FY2025 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2025

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHPFree Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHP. Desjardins cut Choice Properties REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Choice Properties REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties REIT Price Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

About Choice Properties REIT

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.