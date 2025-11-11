Raymond James Financial Forecasts TSE:PPL FY2025 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.55.

Shares of PPL opened at C$52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The stock has a market cap of C$30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$48.35 and a 12-month high of C$60.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.43.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

