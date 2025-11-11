Cormark Forecasts Trisura Group’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$54.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.71.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSE TSU opened at C$39.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.26. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$30.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.14.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

