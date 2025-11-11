Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Optimistic Forecast for Q2 Earnings

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Q2 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Q2’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of QTWO opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 152.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. Q2 has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $4,329,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 34.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 67.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,628.61. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,713 shares of company stock valued at $592,376. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

