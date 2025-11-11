Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 29,268 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,268 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.15% of Power Integrations worth $36,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,345.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,314,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,223,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $36,919,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $14,215,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $11,271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,348.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 94,420 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,535.18. The trade was a 25.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,545 shares of company stock worth $1,607,921 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.36 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 270.97%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

