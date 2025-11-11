Robeco Schweiz AG Has $29.43 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.21% of Teradyne worth $29,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,411.48. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,216 shares of company stock valued at $294,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ TER opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $191.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.36.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.