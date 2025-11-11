Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Stake in Ferguson plc $FERG

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,776 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises about 2.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.24% of Ferguson worth $100,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Ferguson by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ferguson by 230.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $251.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $253.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

In other news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,034 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $240,611.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,276.60. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Stirrup sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $226,968.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,735.34. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

