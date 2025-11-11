Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $118.15 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,589.44. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

