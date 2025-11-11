Robeco Schweiz AG Has $63.69 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,062 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 1.34% of Brookfield Renewable worth $63,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 13.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 86,483 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 347,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -392.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Articles

