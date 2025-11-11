Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNPR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler set a $95.00 price target on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $83.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $512.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.35. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $35,000,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 272,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,573.86. This represents a 66.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 121,729 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

