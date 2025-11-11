Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,608 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies comprises 1.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.80% of Procore Technologies worth $82,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.26.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $509,825.76. Following the sale, the director owned 1,146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,983,723.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $58,884.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 187,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,588,851.98. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $2,122,519. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCOR opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

