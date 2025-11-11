Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 49,336 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,336 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.68% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $45,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 291.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $76.61.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,654.35. This represents a 7.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $974,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,819.24. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,844 shares of company stock worth $1,852,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

