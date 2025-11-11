Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 27,206 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,206 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $50,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $258.59 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.82 and a 200 day moving average of $267.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,165.28. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 target price on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.14.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

