Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Guggenheim

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of $851.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 793,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after acquiring an additional 56,109 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,417,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 681,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,107 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

