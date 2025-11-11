Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Spin Master (TSE:TOY) to “Strong-Buy”

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.63.

TSE:TOY opened at C$19.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$18.51 and a 12-month high of C$35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush).

