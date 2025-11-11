Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.39% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera worth $39,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,460 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.14. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

