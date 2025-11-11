5,658 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Bought by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%
NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07.
About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF
The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Data Memory Stocks Beating NVDA This Year
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.