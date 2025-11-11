New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

