iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stock Holdings Lifted by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after buying an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,271,000. Independence Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,496,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 716.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 339,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after buying an additional 298,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $207.58. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

