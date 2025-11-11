New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 345,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,285,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 40,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 89,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $75.89.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.