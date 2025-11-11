Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,545,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

