New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,724 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.3% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3%

VXUS stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.