New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

