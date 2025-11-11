New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $244.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

