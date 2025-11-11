Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.79.

NYSE:HWM opened at $209.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.51. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

