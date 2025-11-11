Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,454 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.6%

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $164.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.13.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

