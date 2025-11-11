ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 123,349 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of United Bankshares worth $41,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.50 target price on United Bankshares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.2%

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.78 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 24.37%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.52%.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.