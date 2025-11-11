Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $358.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

