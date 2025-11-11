ProShare Advisors LLC Has $37.74 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Portland General Electric worth $37,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1,291.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 83.3% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,737.50. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $49.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.64 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

