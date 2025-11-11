Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 88,352 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 555.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 88,352 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 127.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 74.6% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $130.05. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

