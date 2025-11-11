Moelis & Company $MC Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5,355.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 32.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,548,000 after purchasing an additional 579,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 457.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 485,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 398,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 311.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 352,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $19,561,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.9%

MC opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $356.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,544.68. The trade was a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

