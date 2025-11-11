Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 118,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,563 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 88,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

