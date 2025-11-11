Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 1,435 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

JNJ stock opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

