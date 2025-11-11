Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG is Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7%

VIG stock opened at $217.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

