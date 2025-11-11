SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Stock Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,070.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 54.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after buying an additional 170,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.