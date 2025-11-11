Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,776,000 after buying an additional 521,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,929,000 after buying an additional 616,559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,384,000 after acquiring an additional 692,844 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,718,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,199,000 after acquiring an additional 414,584 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

