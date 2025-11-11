Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $6.75 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.40.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $1,866,746.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,440. This trade represents a 37.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

