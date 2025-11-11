Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $525,334.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 66,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,567.87. This represents a 78.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stella David bought 6,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.59 per share, with a total value of $129,869.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 103,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,581.66. This represents a 7.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 85,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,325 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 81.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

