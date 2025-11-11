Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14, Zacks reports. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

Salzgitter Stock Up 2.8%

Salzgitter stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Salzgitter

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.