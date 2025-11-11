Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMBL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Bumble from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bumble to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Bumble stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. Bumble has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $246.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.11) EPS. Bumble has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,127,359 shares of company stock valued at $426,476,076 in the last three months. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

