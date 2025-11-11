Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $273,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $393.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.77 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.46.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.